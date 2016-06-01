BRIEF-Cobham says intends to raise 506.7 million stg by way of rights issue

June 1 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc :

* Confirms that it intends to raise £506.7 million (before expenses) by way of rights issue

* 1 for 2 fully underwritten rights issue of 569,287,950 new ordinary shares to raise gross proceeds of £506.7 million (approximately £487 million net of expenses)

* Directors intend to take up in full new ordinary shares to which they are entitled under rights issue

* Confirms its intention to pay a rebased total dividend in respect of 2016 which is equal in absolute quantum to £126 million dividend announced for 2015

* Issue price of 89 pence per new ordinary share represents a discount of 45.4% to closing price on 31 may 2016

* Rights issue is fully underwritten by BofA Merrill lynch and jefferies international limited and is not subject to shareholder approval

* Rights issue is fully underwritten by BofA Merrill lynch and jefferies international limited and is not subject to shareholder approval

* Board is planning to reduce group's indebtedness through rights issue, which it believes to be in shareholders' best interests