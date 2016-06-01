FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Elemental Holding unit not buy stake in Gorenje Surovina
June 1, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elemental Holding unit not buy stake in Gorenje Surovina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Elemental Holding Sa

* Its unit, Tesla Recycling Sp. z o. o. Sp. k., says conditions for the acquisition of the 69.32 percent stake in Slovenia-based Gorenje Surovina d.o.o. have not been fulfilled

* Says a material adverse effect occurred as 2015 EBITDA of Gorenje Surovina fell by 46 pct

* Moreover, Tesla Recycling has not received the documents confirming the completion of particular stages of Gorenje group's reorganization

* The company informed about starting the acquisition negotiations in April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

