#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff says has 21.2 pct of Darty after offer ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* Says Conforama confirms that it will not extend final offer and announces today that final offer has lapsed and is no longer capable of acceptance

* On 31 May 2016, Conforama had received valid acceptances of offer in respect of 4,035,818 Darty shares representing approximately 0.76 percent of capital

* As a result Conforama and other subsidiaries of Steinhoff owned or had received valid acceptances of offer for about 21.16 percent of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

