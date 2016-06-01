BRIEF-Steinhoff says has 21.2 pct of Darty after offer ends

June 1 (Reuters) - Steinhoff

* Says Conforama confirms that it will not extend final offer and announces today that final offer has lapsed and is no longer capable of acceptance

* On 31 May 2016, Conforama had received valid acceptances of offer in respect of 4,035,818 Darty shares representing approximately 0.76 percent of capital

* As a result Conforama and other subsidiaries of Steinhoff owned or had received valid acceptances of offer for about 21.16 percent of capital