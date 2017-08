June 1 (Reuters) - Softblue SA :

* Signs agreement to get subsidy of 14.4 million zlotys ($3.7 million) for its project worth in total 21.6 million zlotys

* Project is for design and construction of unmanned aerial vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9438 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)