June 1 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir initiates head-to-head phase 2a clinical study of cmx157 versus. viread for treating hepatitis b

* Contravir pharmaceuticals inc says final results from this study are expected in q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)