a year ago
BRIEF-Husky Energy says on track to complete eight projects by end of 2016
June 1, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Husky Energy says on track to complete eight projects by end of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc

* On track to complete eight projects by end of 2016, which are expected to contribute close to 90,000 bbls/day of new production

* Combined production from Lloyd thermals and Tucker is expected to exceed 100,000 bbls/day in second half of year

* "Husky can generate enough cash to maintain current production levels with wti oil prices in mid-$30s us"

* For 2016, an increase in wti oil prices from $40 to $50 us on an annualized basis is expected to generate about $800 million in free cash flow

* At least 18 additional thermal projects in Lloyd region have been identified for advancement

* Oil prices above mid-$30s are expected to produce free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

