BRIEF-Tobii says its eye tracking featured in coming gaming peripheral from MSI

June 1 (Reuters) - Tobii AB

* Says eye tracking in coming gaming peripheral from MSI

* Says there is no binding volume agreement between Tobii and MSI

* Says Gaming PC manufacturer MSI has announced the Focus gaming eye tracker based on Tobii's IS4 eye-tracking platform

* Says a preview of this product is being showed at the Computex trade show currently taking place in Taipei

* Says MSI has not yet communicated the time of sales start Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)