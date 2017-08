June 1 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard :

* Says Augment Investments agrees to buy 10.032% stake in company from BRISTLEY ENTERPISES by acquiring 15.2 million global depositary receipts (GDR)

* Upon transaction Augment Investments owns 79.871 pct stake in company Source text: bit.ly/1TXqvTB, bit.ly/1Y2mCOW

