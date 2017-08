June 1 (Reuters) - Schaffner Holding AG :

* Plans to discontinue production at Büren site

* Planned measure will affect around 55 employees in areas of production, warehouse and testing

* Production of transformers and chokes is to be merged into schaffner group's current production sites in China, Hungary and USA Source text - bit.ly/1Y2mjnh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)