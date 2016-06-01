FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-LSE says shareholders to vote on Deutsche Borse deal on July 4
June 1, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-LSE says shareholders to vote on Deutsche Borse deal on July 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* LSEG shareholders will be asked to approve scheme and merger at court meeting and LSEG general meeting on July 4 2016

* Deutsche Börse shareholders can tender their shares from today until July 12 2016 (24:00 hours CEST)

* Expect that quantified revenue synergies of at least eur 250 million will be realised progressively

* Boards believe that in order to achieve aforementioned cost synergies in 3rd after merger there could be overall potential job reduction of about 1,250 existing roles

* Anticipated that headcount reductions arising due to merger will be mitigated by further job opportunities over medium term

* Outcome of united kingdom referendum on membership of european union is not a condition of merger

* Also believe that over 200 new roles could be created as a result of proposed growth initiatives referred to in sub-paragraphs

* Is expected that holdco board will subsequently be reduced to 14 directors; non-executive director nominated by LSEG and deutsche börse will stand down. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

