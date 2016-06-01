FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford issues safety recall for vehicles containing certain takata airbag inflators

* Expanded recall follows takata's notification to the u.s. Nhtsa that certain of its airbag inflators are defective

* A total of 1,898,728 vehicles now are affected by this safety recall

* Vehicles affected by takata action are also 2007-2010 lincoln mkx, 2006-2011 lincoln mkz, zephyr and mercury milan vehicles built in north america

* Vehicles affected by takata action are 2007-2010 ford edge, 2006-2011 ford fusion, 2005-2011 ford mustang, 2007-2011 ford ranger

* Not aware of any injuries associated with these passenger side frontal inflators in any ford vehicles related to this safety recall

* Driver side airbag inflators in these vehicles are not included in this recall Source text for Eikon: (ford.to/1TXwcjf) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.