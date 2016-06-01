FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boingo Wireless reaches agreement with Ides Capital
June 1, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boingo Wireless reaches agreement with Ides Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Boingo Wireless Inc

* Boingo Wireless Inc says reaches agreement with Ides Capital, who agrees to withdraw its director nominations

* Agreed to appoint three new independent directors, Maury Austin, David Cutrer and Kathleen Misunas, to board of directors.

* Legion and Ides Capital have also agreed to certain customary standstill and voting provisions through 2017 annual meeting.

* With addition of directors, boingo's board will be expanded from six to nine directors, eight of whom will be independent

* Legion and Ides Capital have committed to voting in favor of boingo's two director nominees at annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

