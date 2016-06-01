FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a business interruption at the port
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bankers Petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a business interruption at the port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Bankers Petroleum Ltd :

* Bankers petroleum temporarily curtails production due to a business interruption at the port

* Suspension of export terminal has led to a shortage of available crude storage at port facility

* Crude oil leak cleaned-up; operations at Pia terminal suspended while local authorities conduct an investigation into incident

* Temporary production impact from a business interruption at Petrolifera Italo Albanese terminal port facility near Vlore, Albania

* Suspension is expected to be lifted in coming days, allowing bankers to resume its operations as usual

* To curtail production on June 1, which may lead to full field shut-down in next couple of days without ability to export crude

* Crude oil leak occurred when terminal operator was loading a third-party vessel on Sunday, May 22

* Suspension of export terminal has also led to a shortage within Patos-Marinza oilfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.