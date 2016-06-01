FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Worldwide smartphone growth forecast to slow to 3.1% in 2016 - IDC
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Worldwide smartphone growth forecast to slow to 3.1% in 2016 - IDC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Idc

* Smartphone shipments expected to hit 1.48 billion in 2016 and grow to 1.84 billion in 2020

* Expects large markets like united states, western europe, and china to see low single digit growth rates in 2016

* Expects japan and canada markets to contract by 6.4% and 6.9%, respectively in 2016

* Worldwide smartphone growth forecast to slow to 3.1% in 2016 as focus shifts to device lifecycles, according to idc

* New 2016 shipment forecast is 2.6 percent points lower than previous forecast for 2016 on basis of continued slowdown in "mature markets" and china

* Believes apple can bring iphone back to growth in 2017 and beyond supported by its early trade-in program as well as lower cost iphone se Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
