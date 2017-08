June 1 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* US banking system outlook remains stable; steady capital, liquidity, consumer credit metrics offset profitability, commercial credit concerns

* Expects US banks' capital and liquidity levels to remain healthy, providing a strong buffer against financial and macroeconomic shocks

* Steady economic growth, improving labor, housing markets to continue to support asset quality of US banks' consumer loan portfolios Source text for Eikon: