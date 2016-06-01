FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SII FY operating income up at 21.6 million euros
June 1, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SII FY operating income up at 21.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle Sa

* FY operating income of 21.6 million euro versus 17.3 million euro ($19.3 million) a year ago

* FY net income group share of 13.2 million euro versus 11.3 million euro a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euro/share

* Has objective of revenue growth for 2016/17 of between 16 pct and 18 pct

* Has objective for 2016/17 of improvement of margins and results for the group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

