FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet says quarterly total sales rose 19.2 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet says quarterly total sales rose 19.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

* Qtrly total net sales increased 19.2 pct to $193.7 million

* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 6.0 pct

* Qtrly adjusted net income increased 84.5 pct to $12.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share

* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 1.5 pct to 2.5 pct

* Sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.85 to $0.87

* FY earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $875.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net income increased 76.4 pct to $11.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share

* Sees FY total net sales of $868 million to $878 million

* Sees FY net income per diluted share of $0.84 to $0.86

* Sees FY capital expenditures of $16.5 million to $17.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $190.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.