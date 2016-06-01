BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet says quarterly total sales rose 19.2 pct

June 2 (Reuters) - Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
* Qtrly total net sales increased 19.2 pct to $193.7 million
* Qtrly comparable store sales increased 6.0 pct
* Qtrly adjusted net income increased 84.5 pct to $12.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share
* Sees FY comparable store sales growth of 1.5 pct to 2.5 pct
* Sees FY adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.85 to $0.87
* FY earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $875.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net income increased 76.4 pct to $11.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share
* Sees FY total net sales of $868 million to $878 million
* Sees FY net income per diluted share of $0.84 to $0.86
* Sees FY capital expenditures of $16.5 million to $17.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $190.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S