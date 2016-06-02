FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy says agreement to extend borrowing base redetermination date
June 2, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pine Cliff Energy says agreement to extend borrowing base redetermination date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd :

* Entered agreement with company's syndicate of Canadian financial institutions to extend borrowing base redetermination date to June 30

* Says continues to consider various options to improve its balance sheet

* Says options include sale of non-core investments and assets, infrastructure options and financings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

