June 2, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Xior student housing acquires 122 student rooms in Breda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Xior Student Housing NV :

* Enters into agreement on the acquisition of 122 student rooms in Breda

* The transfer of this property is planned for Autumn 2016

* Acquisition takes the total investment value for these three buildings to approximately 36.7 million euros ($41.1 million) according to the current estimated annual rental values of 2.1 million euros

* Property will be purchased by acquiring 100 pct of the shares in the real estate company concerned Source text: bit.ly/25C0BfH Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

