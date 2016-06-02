FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-TKH intends to takeover the operating side in Nykøbing Falster
June 2, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TKH intends to takeover the operating side in Nykøbing Falster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Tkh Group Nv :

* Intends to takeover the operating side in Nykøbing Falster (Denmark) and main assets from Hella in Lippstadt (Germany), including intellectual property rights for AGL products

* The envisaged acquisition comprises an annual turnover of 7 million euro ($7.8 million) with approximately 40 FTE

* Transaction, which is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2016, will be financed from existing resources Source text: bit.ly/284OB58 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

