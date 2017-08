June 1 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* Says Trintellix (vortioxetine) is now available in US

* Says trade name for the vortioxetine product in US would be changed to Trintellix to avoid name confusion

* Says formulation, indication and dosages of Trintellix remain the same as that of Brintellix