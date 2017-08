June 1 (Reuters) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc

* Air Products And Chemicals Inc Says issued and sold 350 million of 0.375% notes due june 1, 2021

Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Vwf1aU Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)