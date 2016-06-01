FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Lifewatch turns the page on key legal matters
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 1, 2016 / 4:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lifewatch turns the page on key legal matters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Lifewatch AG :

* Its subsidiary Lifewatch Services, Inc. and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield agreed to a compromise on previously announced, international arbitration award related to Lifewatch's practices billing in years 2009-2010

* Highmark agreed to reduce its entitlement from approximately $22,000,000 ($18,700,000 plus interest) to $13,000,000

* Lifewatch agreed to release Highmark Inc. and its affiliates from antitrust case Lifewatch has pending against Highmark and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and other Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.