a year ago
BRIEF-Genticel publishes positive GTL001 phase I trial data
June 1, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genticel publishes positive GTL001 phase I trial data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Genticel SA :

* Announces publication in 'clinical cancer research' of phase I trial results supporting safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of GTL001

* Says lead candidate was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated and to induce a specific immune response in women with normal cytology (NILM1) infected with HPV16 or HPV18

* The study provided initial evidence that GTL001 could promote clearance of HPV16 and HPV18 in this population Source text: bit.ly/1UeNxl5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

