June 1 (Reuters) -

* Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei

* Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1UuHGuC) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )