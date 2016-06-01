FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tokyo Dome Corp likely earned a group operating profit of around 2.2 bln yen during three months ended April 30- Nikkei
June 1, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokyo Dome Corp likely earned a group operating profit of around 2.2 bln yen during three months ended April 30- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Dome Corp likely earned a group operating profit of around 2.2 billion yen ($20 million) during the three months ended April 30- Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome Corp's sales may exceeded 19 billion yen for the three months ended April 30 - Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome Corp's group sales for the full year to January 2017 are projected to drop 4% to 82.3 billion yen - Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome Corp's group operating profit for the full year to January 2017 will likely sink 18% to 10.4 billion yen - Nikkei

* Tokyo Dome Corp's earnings forecasts do not take into account the Giants' potential Postseason Play - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1TK6psA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

