a year ago
BRIEF-JCDecaux has decided not to go ahead with Metrobus acquisition
June 1, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-JCDecaux has decided not to go ahead with Metrobus acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA statement

* JCDecaux says has decided not to pursue the acquisition of Metrobus group

*

* JCDcaux announced on October 19, 2015 an agreement with Publicis to increase its stake in Metrobus group from 33 pct to 100 pct, subject to the approval of the French Competition Authority

* JCDDcaux said the economic and strategic interests of the transaction were undermined by the excessive commitmentsrequired by the French Competition Authority, despite the significant undertakings which were offered by JCDecaux and confirmed by the market test. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

