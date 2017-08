June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* Teavana has agreed to pay a $3.75 million civil penalty to federal government

* Penalty settles charges that Teavana knowingly failed to report that tumblers contained defect that could create product hazard

* Teavana agreed to comply with and maintain compliance program of parent co that is designed to ensure compliance with consumer product safety act Source text for Eikon: