BRIEF-Dermira to submit new drug application for potential approval of DRM04

June 1 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira announces positive topline results from two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials for DRM04 in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis

* Says both clinical trials evaluated safety and efficacy of DRM04 compared to vehicle

* In ATMOS-2 trial, DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints compared to vehicle

* In ATMOS-1 trial, DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for one of co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints

* Dermira plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to FDA for potential approval of DRM04.