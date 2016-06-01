FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dermira to submit new drug application for potential approval of DRM04
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dermira to submit new drug application for potential approval of DRM04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Dermira Inc

* Dermira announces positive topline results from two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials for DRM04 in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis

* Says both clinical trials evaluated safety and efficacy of DRM04 compared to vehicle

* In ATMOS-2 trial, DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints compared to vehicle

* In ATMOS-1 trial, DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for one of co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints

* Says DRM04 demonstrated statistically significant improvements for both co-primary endpoints and both secondary endpoints

* Dermira plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to FDA for potential approval of DRM04. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
