a year ago
BRIEF-Danaher declares pro rata dividend of Fortive common stock
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danaher declares pro rata dividend of Fortive common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp:

* Danaher declares pro rata dividend of Fortive common stock and announces expected "when-issued" trading of Fortive common stock

* Dividend is payable on July 2, 2016 in connection with separation of Danaher's existing test & measurement segment, industrial technologies segment

* It expects "when-issued" trading of fortive common stock to begin on June 13, 2016

* Fortive common stock to begin on June 13, 2016, on New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), under symbol "FTV WI." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

