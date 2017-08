BRIEF-Ls telcom H1 EBIT swings to loss 495,000 euros

June 2 (Reuters) - Ls Telcom AG :

* H1 2015/2016 revenue 14.542 million euros ($16.29 million) versus 16.540 million euros year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 495,000 euros versus profit 1.508 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net loss (after minority interests) 588,000 euros versus profit 708,000 euros year ago

* Board still expects in current year to achieve revenue and EBIT at least back at the level achieved in FY 2013/2014 Source text - bit.ly/1TZ2hZc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)