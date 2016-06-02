BRIEF-Layout Bidco to make voluntary offer to buy all shares in BoConcept Holding

June 2 (Reuters) - Boconcept Holding A/S :

* Layout Bidco A/S to make a recommended conditional voluntary offer to buy all the shares in BoConcept Holding A/S

* Layout Bidco A/S is affiliated to 3i Group plc and certain 3i managed investment entities

* Layout Bidco to submit conditional voluntary public offer to purchase all B-shares in BoConcept Holding A/S for 500 Danish crowns ($75.31) in cash per B-share

* Layout Bidco A/S will submit conditional voluntary public offer to purchase all non-listed A-shares in company for 615 crowns in cash per A-share

* Layout Bidco A/S has received irrevocable undertakings equal to 67.5 pct of company's share capital and 81.5 pct of voting rights in company (excluding treasury shares)

* Board of directors of BoConcept expects to recommend that shareholders of BoConcept accept offer Source text for Eikon:

