BRIEF-Investec to raise about 145 mln stg via placing

June 2 (Reuters) - Investec Plc
* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital
* Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of gross proceeds
* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process
* J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing
* Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to 30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company
* Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference shares