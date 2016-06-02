BRIEF-Investec to raise about 145 mln stg via placing

June 2 (Reuters) - Investec Plc

* Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital

* Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of gross proceeds

* Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing

* Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to 30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company

* Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: