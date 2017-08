June 2 (Reuters) - Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Plans purchase of Yanxi Industrial Shanghai Company Ltd.

* Purchase price is to be settled by the issue of shares

* Purchase price amounts to approx. 63.3 million Chinese yuan ($9.62 million) (approximately 8.64 million euros)

* The transaction is expected to be closed no later than July 05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)