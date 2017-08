June 2 (Reuters) - Amadeus IT Holding :

* Sees 2018 revenue on new businesses of about 400 million euros ($448 million) to 600 million euros

* Sees 2015-2018 capex at 12-15 percent of revenue, with a declining trend

* Sees 2015-2018 revenue, EBITDA growth at high single-digit

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)