a year ago
BRIEF-Ebro Foods clarifies media reports related to statements of chairman
June 2, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ebro Foods clarifies media reports related to statements of chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Ebro Foods SA :

* Clarifies media reports related to the statements made by chairman, Antonio Hernandez Callejas, during the press conference after general shareholders' meeting held on June 1

* Says the figures: sales of 3.00 billion euros ($3.36 billion) and EBITDA of 400 million euros are set as long-term aspirations

* The aspirations are not linked to 2016-2018 strategic plan of Grupo Ebro Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

