FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide files form 10 registration statements for planned spin-offs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hilton Worldwide files form 10 registration statements for planned spin-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

* Hilton files form 10 registration statements for planned spin-offs

* Expects to continue a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 40% of recurring cash flow

* Expects to initiate a share buyback program following completion of transactions

* On a stand-alone basis, hilton's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is projected to be between $1,770 million and $1,830 million

* As of year-end 2016, hilton's pro forma net leverage is projected to be between 3.25x and 3.5x adjusted ebitda

* Transactions expected to be completed by end of year

* Will continue to be led by chris nassetta as chief executive officer and kevin jacobs as chief financial officer

* Will maintain a commitment to achieving a low-grade investment grade credit profile

* Park's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is projected to be between $795 million and $825 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.