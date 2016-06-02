FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-GM issues preliminary recall of certain 2007-'11 vehicles
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GM issues preliminary recall of certain 2007-'11 vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - General Motors Co

* GM Issues Preliminary Recall Of Certain 2007-'11 vehicles

* 2011 full-size trucks and SUVs with passenger-side front airbag inflators covered by Takata defect information reports

* 2011 trucks and SUVs do not pose an unreasonable safety risk at this time

* GM says will continue to test and monitor the Takata inflators in its vehicles

* Expects to provide NHTSA with appropriate evidence in support of its belief that these GM vehicles do not pose an unreasonable risk to safety

* Initiated third-party study that will simulate long-term temperature cycling to continue assessing inflator aging and estimate likely service life Source text for Eikon: [ID:(bit.ly/1RQ0uA3)] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.