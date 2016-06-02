FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-PureCircle says detention of stevia in U.S. could impact sales and profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - PureCircle Ltd :

* Issues a statement in respect of a recent U.S. Customs and Border Protection Communication

* Order is based on an inaccurate allegation that these shipments contained products that were produced using forced labor.

* CBP issued a communication regarding a detention order impacting shipments of stevia into USA refined and shipped by PureCircle

* Have submitted relevant documentation of this, including independent, 3rd party verification to cbp

* Depending on duration of detention order there could be some impact on sales and profit in current financial year.

* Our product, including shipments being withheld by u.s. Customs is not sourced from Inner Mongolia Hengzheng Group Baoanzhao Agricultural and Trade LLC

* Working with CBP to correct inaccurate information in CBP communication and to expedite release of our shipments

* Committed to human rights and proper and fair use of labor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
