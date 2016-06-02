FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission approves PIC/N3TC deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-S. Africa's Competition Commission approves PIC/N3TC deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - S. Africa's Competition Commission

* S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended that large merger between Firstrand Bank and target properties from MMI Group be approved without conditions

* S. Africa's Competition Commission recommended to tribunal that merger whereby LGL and PIC intends to acquire TRAC be approved without conditions

* S. Africa's Competition Commission found that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in any market in South Africa.

* S. Africa's Competition Commission has recommended to tribunal that large merger whereby PIC intends to acquire N3TC be approved without conditions

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.