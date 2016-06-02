FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor says is only pre-bidder in Pakistan spectrum auction
June 2, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor says is only pre-bidder in Pakistan spectrum auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Says the Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has today announced that Telenor Pakistan was the only applicant to submit a pre-bid offer in the auction for spectrum in the 850 MHz band

* Says the deadline for prospective applicants to sign up for the auction was 1 June 2016

* Says the frequency offered is 2x10 MHz in the 850 MHz band and the license to use the spectrum is valid for 15 years. The PTA has set the base price for the spectrum at USD 395 million

* Says the spectrum is technology neutral and can be used for 3G and 4G services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

