June 2 (Reuters) - Capgemini SA :

* At its Capital Market Day, the group reiterated its objectives for 2016 and confirmed its ambition to achieve a medium-term operating margin of between 12.5 pct and 13.0 pct and organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct