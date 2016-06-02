FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldmoney says will integrate its Bitgold and Goldmoney services
June 2, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldmoney says will integrate its Bitgold and Goldmoney services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc :

* Announces a realignment of its operations

* Will integrate its bitgold and Goldmoney services under a unified goldmoney identity, later this year

* Bitgold brand will eventually be phased out

* In conjunction with rebranding and operations realignment, company is changing its KPI reporting format

* May 2016 transaction volume c$53.2 million, down c$5.5 million

* May 2016 customer assets c$1.67 billion, down about c$47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

