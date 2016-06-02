FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Hoist Finance gets tender instructions for notes of EUR 61.6 mln and SEK 99 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hoist Finance gets tender instructions for notes of EUR 61.6 mln and SEK 99 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Announces final results for tender offer to all holders of its outstanding SEK and EUR notes

* Says tender instructions of 61.6 million euros (in respect of EUR notes) and 99.0 million Swedish crowns (in respect of SEK notes), respectively, in aggregate principal amount of notes had been received

* Tender consideration for notes is 103.3 pct of nominal amount of EUR notes and 102.2 pct of nominal amount of SEK notes

* 58 million crowns in an aggregate nominal volume of SEK notes and 28.4 million euros in an aggregate nominal volume of EUR notes will remain outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.