a year ago
BRIEF-Kite Pharma and Cell Design Inc collaborate on CAR-T immunotherapy research
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kite Pharma and Cell Design Inc collaborate on CAR-T immunotherapy research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Kite Pharma Inc

* Will pay cell design labs an upfront payment and additional payments to support cell design labs' research

* Arie belldegrun to join board of cell design labs, david chang, evp, research and development, chief medical officer of kite, will join as board observer

* Co, cell design labs, inc announced a research collaboration and license agreement

* To license cell design's synthetic biology technology for applications in acute myeloid leukemia with option for applications in b-cell malignancies

* Increased its equity investment in cell design labs as part of cell design labs' recent private financings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

