June 2 (Reuters) - Marrone Bio Innovations Inc

* On May 31, entered into an amendment to its senior secured promissory notes, dated August 20, 2015 - sec filing

* Investors agreed to delete from notes provisions that had required company to maintain a $15 million minimum cash balance