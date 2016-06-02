FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars distribution center operations to be transferred to Netherlands
June 2, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fiskars distribution center operations to be transferred to Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Fiskars' regional distribution center operations in Germany will be transferred to a new distribution center in the Netherlands

* The employee consultations, started in February 2016, relating to the transfer of the regional distribution center in Germany have been concluded

* As a result of the negotiations, the total reduction of positions is 24

* These changes are a part of the Supply Chain 2017 restructuring program with a target to improve competitiveness of Fiskars manufacturing operations and distribution network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

