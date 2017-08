June 2 (Reuters) - Vostok New Ventures Ltd

* Vostok New Ventures issues 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.1 million) senior secured bond

* Has placed three-year senior secured bonds

* The bonds, maturing in June 2019, will bear a fixed coupon of 6.50 percent with quarterly interest payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3151 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)