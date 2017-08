June 2 (Reuters) - FDA:

* Statement from FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D. on the release of the final individual patient expanded access form

* Releasing final individual patient expanded access investigational new drug application - Form FDA 3926

* New form can be used by physicians to request expanded access to investigational drugs for patients who suffer from immediately life-threatening diseases Source text - (1.usa.gov/1XSzs1M)