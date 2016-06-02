BRIEF-Valneva's VLA43 did not confirm positive vaccine effect in Phase II/III trial

June 2 (Reuters) - Valneva SE :

* Valneva's pseudomonas aeruginosa candidate (VLA43) did not confirm positive vaccine effect in Phase II/III trial

* Phase II/III trial results did not confirm prior Phase II and interim analysis findings which had shown a clinically meaningful vaccine effect of all-cause mortality reduction

* Complete trial analysis in the coming months may provide additional insights on clinical trial outcomes and secondary endpoints Source text: bit.ly/2860EPE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)